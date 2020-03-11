Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
the family home
Glenn Robert MacKay Obituary
Glenn Robert MacKay
Glenn Robert MacKay, age 67, of St. Augustine, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in New London, CT and has resided in St. Augustine for 35 years. Glenn worked as an insurance adjuster and an insurance inspector for Universal Insurance. He had a love for music and was a professional drummer.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Karen MacKay; children, Hollie Hoy(Brett) of Indiana, Angel Smrekar(Ronnie) of St. Augustine and Harley Norman(Lindsey) of St. Augustine; sister, Janet MacKay of Indiana; brother, Scott MacKay(Angie) of Jacksonville and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sister, Gail Farrington; father, Robert MacKay and mother, Barbara Nardone.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the family home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
