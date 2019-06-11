Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Gloria Jeffrey


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Jeffrey Obituary
Gloria Jeffrey
Gloria L. Jeffrey
In the afternoon of May 27 in the Year of Grace 2019 the earthly pilgrimage of Gloria L. Jeffrey quietly came to an end, she was 94 years old. She was born in New York City, NY. She was a faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Parish.
Her service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday June 20, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rev. Fr. Ken Herzog, officiating. Her ashes will be placed in the Memorial Garden at Trinity Parish.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 year John "Jack" Jefffrey
She is survived by Nephews, Kenneth Oleson, James and John Pinkerman. Many great nieces and great nephews also survive.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements

Published in St. Augustine Record from June 11 to June 16, 2019
