Gloria Washington - Hill
Gloria J. Washington Hill, affectionately known as "Monk" entered this world to parents of Maelean Washington (deceased) and Sammie Washington Sr. (deceased). "Gloria" was born on August 16, 1947 in St. Augustine Florida. She was the oldest of five.
Gloria was blessed with four wonderful children, daughter's (Regina) with Larry Harvey II, (Zakiya) with Harold E. Strawter Sr. son's (Harold Jr.) with Harold E. Strawter Sr, (Richard III) Richard J Boyd II., she loved all of her children dearly.
Gloria re-committed her life to Christ and became a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Later relocated to Atlanta GA.
Gloria enjoyed life, her family and dancing, she was the life of the party. It was not unusual to find her on the dance floor.. Her smile would illuminate the room upon entry. To know her was to love her, she never met a stranger and was truly a joy to be around.
Gloria peacefully transitioned from life to life eternal early Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Gloria leaves to mourn in her passing her devoted children Regina Adams (Donald Sr) and Zakiya Strawter-Seabrooks ( Ronald) , six grandchildren, Amber Adams, Donald "Mann" Adams Jr., DeAndre Saunders, Harold Strawter III, Harlin Strawter and Daquan Strawter and a host of church family and friends.
Homegoing Celebration will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at New Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Nathaniel Jackson, Pastor. Private viewing for family on Friday, October 2, 2020 at New Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. Minister Phillip Brown, eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Augustine, FL. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family