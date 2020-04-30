Home

Gordon Zuehl Jr.


1986 - 2020
Gordon Zuehl Jr. Obituary
Gordon Zuehl, Jr.
GORDON ZUEHL, JR.
Gordon Zuehl, Jr., 34, of Bostwick, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Kindred Hospital North Florida in Green Cove Springs due to injuries sustained in an accident.
Gordon was born in St. Augustine and had lived in Bostwick for 15 years, coming from St. Augustine. He had worked as a custodian in the St. Johns County School System.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Beatrice and Norward Brown; and his paternal grandparents, Roland and Ella Zuehl.
Surviving are his father, Gordon Zuehl of St. Augustine and his mother, Faye Brown Zuehl of Bostwick.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., N.W., Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in his online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
