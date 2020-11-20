Grace "Allison" Farley

Grace "Allison" Farley passed away in Saint Augustine, Florida, on Friday, November 13, 2020 after a long illness.

Born March 12, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Stirk) Bowers of Denver, Pennsylvania. Allison grew up in the Denver area, graduating East Cocalico High and moving to Martinsville, NJ in the late 1950's. She met James A. Farley, her husband of 62 years, at the wedding of close friends. The two soon married and started their life's journey together.

She resided in Irvington, NJ in the early days, caring for her three children and. attending college at night working towards her BA in Education. She received a Fellowship from Newark State College (now Kean University) and completed her Master's Degree in Speech Therapy. She was named Irvington's Mother of the Year in 1971. In 1972 the family moved to New Providence, NJ where she taught fourth and fifth grade students for nearly forty years at the Saltbrook Elementary school. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace church.

After raising their children, Allison and James went on several memorable adventures including an Alaskan cruise to see the bears and salmon, a white water rafting trip down the Colorado in the Grand Canyon, a Hawaiian trip to tour the volcanoes and even some hot-air ballooning. A dedicated animal lover, she couldn't turn down a cat in need and strays would always somehow know how to find her door. Holidays wouldn't be complete without one of "Aunt Allison's" famous desserts, especially her legendary apple pie (the cheesecake runs a close second). Service and repair men looked forward to calls for help as they were always rewarded with fresh-baked cookies or pies.

Allison had a wonderful fashion sense and was always impeccably dressed. Never one to crave the spotlight, she was the epitome of class and grace. Generous to a fault, Allison loved to shower her family and friends with thoughtful, elegant gifts. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, butterfly collecting and cooking. Her artwork, oil paintings of natural landscapes and running horses, graces the walls of several homes. She spent many hours on Grandmother duty, providing after-school homework patrol and, very often, dinner for her two grandsons. After becoming ill, Allison moved to Mount Pocono, PA and then to Saint Augustine where she was cared for by her daughters and a number of wonderful home health aides.

In addition to James, the one and only love of her life, Allison leaves behind her daughter Patricia and her husband, Leigh Stelzer of St. Augustine and Mt. Pocono, PA; grandsons Victor Neumark of Los Angeles and Ian Neumark of Westfield, NJ; sister S. Hollace Bowers of N. Charleston, SC; sister-in-law and dear friend Kathryn (Kitty) Keathing of Berkeley Heights; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her son James P. Farley (1994) and her daughter Maureen K. Farley (July, 2019).

Funeral services were private and were handled by Bradley, Brough & Dangler Funeral Home. Contributions in her memory may be sent to your local no-kill animal shelter.



