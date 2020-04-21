|
Grace Young Masters
My Mom was an independent woman and part of the fabric of the Greatest Generation. She was born May 17, 1926 in Oregon and was raised on a potato farm in Idaho. At age 15 she learned the skill of arc welding and headed to Washington State to work on the production of the liberty ships. Later she moved to California where she met her first husband, a Navy man. That romance brought them to Green Cove Springs where my father was stationed. From there they discovered St. Augustine, which became my mother's forever home. Grace's first job in the Ancient City was working as a waitress at the Blue Heron Restaurant on Anastasia Island until she had children and then she stayed home and earned a living as a seamstress. Once my sister and I got older Mom applied for a job with the city of St. Augustine and was hired as the first Meter Maid. She was issued a police officer's uniform and drove around town on a three wheeled Harley Davidson motorcycle. Next was her desire to become a nurse. She achieved her LPN license and worked at Flagler Hospital. After a time she also obtained her license as a Registered Nurse and worked in the office of Dr. Rueben Plant and Dr. Ken Farrow for many years. Her final career was teaching computer classes at Murray Middle School after earning a teaching certificate.
Her life was not all work, she was a gifted athlete. In high school she was the star basketball player. In her adult life she enjoyed playing competitive tennis with a group of local wonderful women (you ladies know who you are), as well as many years of golfing with her friends at Marsh Creek. Her restful sport was Bridge which she played with a special group for 18 years using her brain and placing bets with small change. In between her activities she met her goal of traveling to all 50 US states on her own as well as several European tours. Sundays, or any other time my Mom was needed, was dedicated to Good News Church as a volunteer, worshiper or friend. Grace's greatest pleasure was to bring joy to others through small acts of kindness.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands Billy Dean Young and Karl O Masters and her daughter Stephanie J. Young. She is survived by me, Denise Moxon and her "favorite son-in-law" Dr. Arthur Moxon.
As a devout Christian woman I do believe that the gates to her heaven were swung wide open and may she now rest in peace.
Service plans have not yet been made. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. If anyone would like to donate in her memory please do so to Good News Church.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020