Gregory A. Moore, Lt. Colonel, Florida National Guard (Retired) born, Feb. 11, 1952, passed away March 11, 2019. He was a 1974 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he earned his Juris Doctorate from the Notre Dame University. In 2005, he returned to active duty to mobilize with the 53rd Brigade Combat Team with the Florida National Guard.
He is survived by his wife and son.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. May 28, 2019, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to: Veterans Council of St. Johns County, P.O. Box 2117, St. Augustine, FL 32085; or Military Working Dog Team Support Association Inc., 3501 MacCorkle Ave., SE #326, Charleston, WV 25304-1419.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019