Gregory Collard
Gregory Scott Collard passed away peacefully at age 71, on September 10, 2019 in Saint Augustine, Florida.
Greg changed the world when he was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 17, 1948. He lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he met his first wife Susan Shepard. They had a beautiful baby girl, Kimberly Dawn. Kimberly is the mother of Greg's three grandchildren, Dylan, Justin, and Lauren Johnson.
Greg became a father again when he raised and adopted Alexandra Breck Wilkeson Collard whom he adored with all his heart and soul. He was very proud to say he was the first single male in the state of Florida to adopt a non-biologically related child.
Greg moved from Texas to Virginia where he served in the Army and worked at the Pentagon. He also was an Army Ranger and part of the 101st Airborne Division. After the military, Greg created the first in- home water purification system. Later in life, Greg decided he wanted to live by the ocean, so he moved to Saint Augustine, Florida where he spent much time camping, canoeing, diving, and boating. His career was spent building most of Saint Augustine, including most of the hotels and Flagler Hospital, to name a few. He also built Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Florida. He was an independent construction worker that pumped concrete for 30 years, rain or shine.
Greg was very passionate about nature and animals. He raised Alaskan Malamutes, a chow, cats, and his later favorite, rabbits. He also had a green thumb and could grow anything. He specialized in hydroponics and green houses. His favorite flowers were peonies.
Greg was also supremely musically talented and could learn a new song by simply hearing it. He could play the piano and his specialty was the Native American flute. He loved listening to music as well and sported a collection of over 300 CDs.
Greg will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers the family ask contributions be made to Alex Collard to assist in covering Gregory Collard's family expenses.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019