Gregory James
The Wake & Viewing for Pastor Gregory L. James will be held at:
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
301 Lodge Street Hastings, FL 32145
Date: January 17, 2020
Time: 5pm-7pm
The Celebration of Life will be held at: Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church
1118 W. Beaver St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
Date: January 18, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
The Interment will be held at:
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Date: January 21, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Cherishing his memories his devoted family
Wife Valarie James, Sons: Jarvis James, Jerel James , Grand daughter: Trinity James, Sisters and Brother: Bridgette James Roche', Felecia James Carswell and Rev. Brian James, a host of nieces, nephews, in laws, other relatives and friends.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020