Gregory Neil Childers Obituary
Gregory Neil Childers, 71, of St. Augustine passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Flagler Hospital. Gregory was born on Aug. 19, 1947, to the late John and Rosemary Hrbal.

Gregory was an amazing husband, son, father and grandfather. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved to dive. He was an all around great guy, loved by many. Gregory was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Strickland and grandchild, Keegan Delaney.

Gregory lives on in the hearts of his wife of 40 years, Marlene; daughters, Shelby Peterson (Allen) and Rachel Delaney (Mark); brother, Martin Childers (Charlotte); sisters, Mary Hurd (Marty) and Margaret Winder (John); grandchildren, Rhett Rogers, Hannah Peterson, Brook Peterson, and Zoe Delaney; fur-baby, Winston and many friends who he dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to any veteran's organization in Gregory's name. St. Johns Family Funeral Home in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 31, 2019
