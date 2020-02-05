|
Gregory Scott Woodhouse, Jr.
Gregory "Greg" Scott Woodhouse, Jr., age 29, of St. Augustine, passed away on February 3, 2020 in St. Augustine. He was born in Sarasota, FL on March 3, 1990 and grew up in Las Vegas and St. Augustine. He was a 2008 graduate of St. Augustine High School where he was a member of the drama club. Acting was not his only artistic endeavour; he was a very talented musician. He played the guitar and keyboard but could pick up any instrument and teach himself how to play. Greg was an excellent server and his most recent position was at The Raintree, where he took pride in his work. He liked writing poems, songs, and stand-up comedy. Greg had a very big heart; he always looked out for his friends. He was funny, opinionated, compassionate, a wonderful father, a loving son and brother. He will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his parents, Linda and Steve Smoyer of St. Augustine; children, Abbigail Marie and Ophelia Lee Woodhouse of St. Augustine; sisters, Christina Woodhouse of Jacksonville, FL Stephanie LaFontaine and brother in law Matt LaFontaine of Charlotte, NC,; nephews, Jacob and Asher LaFontaine; maternal grandparents, Melvin and Shirley Harvey of St. Augustine; mother of his children, Katherine Marie Stalcup of St. Augustine and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Scott Woodhouse, Sr.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donate to EPIC Behavioral Healthcare of St. Augustine.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
