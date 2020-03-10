|
Gregory "Scott" Sewell
Gregory "Scott" Sewell was called home suddenly on March 4, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1963 to James and Gloria Sewell. Scott was born in Alabama and grew up between Alabama and Florida. He loved his family, sports, and classic rock. In recent years he loved spending time with friends, family, and his grandchildren. He is survived by his mother Gloria Sewell, daughter Jackie Rewis (Keith), sons James (fiancé Shantel) and William Sewell, Brother Dewayne (Karen), Sister Bobbie Haynes (James), his best friend Peggy Sewell, grandchildren Olivia Rewis, Hunter Rewis, and James Sewell, his two nieces Breanna Haynes, Savanna Sewell, and one nephew Bryce Haynes. He was preceded in death by his father James F. Sewell and Grandmother Dixie (MeMe) Sulser.
A memorial Service will be held at Anastasia Baptist Church at 1pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Scott's name to either the Anastasia Baptist Church Building fund or Operation New Hope, Ready 4 Work (https://secure.givelively.org/donate/operation-new-hope/ready4work-st-johns-county)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020