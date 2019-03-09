|
|
Gregory W. Baril, 63, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Hospital in La Plata, MD. Born in Wauregan, CT August 27, 1955, he was the son of the late Edgar A. Baril, who died in November, 2007, and the late Marjorie (Place) Baril, who died in April, 1983.
Greg is survived by his two daughters, Erin Sanson and Meaghan Willhite, and former wife, Joanne Bigelow of Bonita Springs, FL. By his brothers; Brian and wife Linda, Rodney and wife Annie and Tom and wife Danni. He also leaves behind four granddaughters, Leni, Vera, Micah and Mila.
Greg was most known as an accomplished blues guitarist and vocalist. After graduating Killingly High School in 1973, in Killingly, CT he considered attending a music school before opting for the road. First with the Stovall Brown Blues Band. He later played with the George T. Gregory Band and then the Zaitchik Brothers Band before joining the Shaboo All Stars where he played with Jeff Pevar, a long time childhood friend and musician. He opened for such acts as the late B.B King and the late Stevie Ray Vaughan. He was quoted saying that he learned about the blues from going to the Shaboo Inn "since they used to sneak me in". The rest is history. After decades of creating his legacy in the New England music scene, he moved to Florida where his music career flourished. He played in his own band, The Greg Baril Band. He was also a member of the APB Band, sharing the stage with Artimus Pyle, former drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Timmy Lindsey of Molly Hatchet, Greg was also a teacher, mentor and inspiration to Derek Trucks. Beyond a musician, Greg was a loving father and friend. He was known for his infectious laugh and sense of humor. He loved to fish, and cook. He was full of passion with anything and everything he did. Anyone who was lucky enough to hear him play could see that he put his heart and soul into every lick. He had a way of silencing a crowded room as people watched in awe. Greg touched the lives of many, even if it was just one song, he was never forgotten. In the words of Jimi Hendrix, Even castles made of sand, fall into the sea, eventually.
The family will be hosting a memorial service honoring Greg's memory on April 7, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at the Colonial Quarter located at 43 St George St. St Augustine, FL 32084
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 9 to Apr. 3, 2019