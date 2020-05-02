Halver A. "Hal" Stedman
Halver A. Stedman "Hal"
Halver A. Stedman "Hal" passed away on May 1st 2020. My dad was born in 1930 in Heartland Maine to Arnold Clayton Stedman and Etta Brodrick Stedman. Dad served in the USAF during the Korean War and after returning home attended and graduated from University of Maine. Hal married my mom, Sandra Stedman in 1957. They moved to St. Augustine in 1962. He graduated from Jacksonville University in 1973 with his masters degree and became principal of several schools, including Hasting High, R. B. Hunt elementary, and opening Nease High School. Upon retirement he worked with Flagler College for 15 years in the education department. Hal was also active with the Masonic Log, Elks Club, and Boy Scout Troop 345. Preceded in death by his wife Sandy and daughter Christina. He is survived by his son Duffy, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He will be mourned by family and friends and celebrated in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to Shriners Children's Hospital.





Published in St. Augustine Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
