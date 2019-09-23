|
Hannah LaRosa
Hannah LaRosa, age 92, of St. Augustine, passed away on September 20, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born and raised in St. Augustine and married Joseph LaRosa in Corpus Christi, Texas on his return from the South Pacific during WWII. The most important thing in her life was her family, she was a loving, mother, sister and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by children, Livie Butler, Kelly LaRosa (Sheryl); siblings, Jerry Hiers, Jack Wilson (Carole), and multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place from 1:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the family home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to community hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32257 or www.communityhospice.com/give
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019