Harlan Hasselbring
Harlan E. Hasselbring, passed away June 7, 2019 in St Augustine, Fl. He was born in Milford, Illinois in 1932 to Elmer and Margaret Hasselbring. He graduated from Cissna Park in Illinois in 1950. He went on to the Industrial Training Institute in Chicago through May 1952. Harlan went on to be employed by T&R Supply Co., Krenz Refrigeration, and after 58 years he retired from Air Comfort Inc. He was a member of the Plummer's & Pipefitters Local Union 123 for 55 Years. He also worked as part time Air Conditioning and Refrigeration instructor in Sarasota County from 1984 - 1996.
Harlan is survived by his wife Carol Hasselbring, his children: Bonnie Kaye-Sanders, Colleen Sue Houghton (David), and Dale Harlan Hasselbring (Kim). He's also survived by step - children: Raymond Shrader, Kathryn Shrader, Diane C. Sun (George) and Mark Macomber (Heather). Harlan is also survived by seven grandchildren: Hillari Houghton, Kyle Houghton, Kellie Hasselbring, Weston Dale Hasselbring, Victoria YongWei Sun, Kendrick YongHan Sun and Shelby Macomber.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jackson, FL 32207. Arrangements are under care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 11 to June 12, 2019