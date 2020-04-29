|
Harold "Whitey" Brown
Mr. Harold "Whitey" Brown died peacefully Tuesday, April 28th at home in Thomasville. He just celebrated his 80th birthday with a few friends and family. He grew up in Randolph County and was the only son of Avery & Dora Brown. He was an avid sports fan and was a south-paw pitcher and went to East Carolina College. Later, he became a scratch golfer making 5 holes in one in his lifetime. He loved to laugh, always had a joke and will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Smith Brown and his only child, Dove DeLane Brown, and sisters Laverne Yarbourough of Asheboro, Shirley Owen of Sunset Beach and Ometa Kenan of Badin Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Fair Grove United Methodist Church, 138 Fairgrove Church Road, Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the Brown family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020