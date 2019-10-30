|
|
Harold Dean "Bull" Clark
Harold Dean "Bull" Clark, age 78, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on October 22, 2019 at Kindred Hospital North Florida. He was born and raised in Nebraska and enlisted in the Navy in 1959. Bull served his country for 20 plus years as a cook in the Navy until his retirement. He served during Vietnam during 1966-1968. He was on board 5 destroyers DD841 Noa (1962 on board when picked up John Glenn), DD964 INGRAHAM, DD867 USS Stribling and DD732 USS Hyman. He was also on 2 carriers CVA42 USS Roosevelt and CVAQ 60 USS Saratoga (last ship before he retired). When he wasn't on a ship he worked security or warehouse on base, most years were spent at sea. In 1972 he moved to Palmo, Florida, where he adopted the nickname "Bull", few people knew his real name. Fishing was his passion, and a commercial fisherman, he fished catfish, blue crabs and eel for many years. Also he enjoyed playing darts and cookouts for family and friends. He was a life member of the , a member of Elks Lodge, American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Fraternal Order of Orioles all Green Cove Springs Chapters. Bull took wonderful care of his wife in her illness until her passing in 2015.
He is survived by sons, Mark Clark of Georgia, Roy Dean "RD" of Florida; adopted children, B-J Harmon of Georgia, Patti Henderson of Florida, Robert Clark of Georgia and Susan Clark of Florida; fiancé, Chris Podbevsek, who has been constantly by his side since his wife passed, through the ups and downs of life and illness making his life brighter in many aspects; brothers, Wayne Clark of Nebraska; step sister, Eileen Goodwin of Texas and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Virginia "Ginny"; father, George Harold Clark; mother, Marie Papik; brothers, Dwayne Clark and Wayne Clark and step brothers, Norman Chad and Robert Chad.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2:00 pm on November 10, 2019 at the Post 1988, 421 S Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019