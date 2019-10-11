|
Harold H. Payne, Sr.
Harold H. Payne, Sr., age 79 of St. Augustine, FL passed away October 10, 2019 at the Bailey Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He retired as a plant manager for Taylor Precast in Green Cove Springs. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved his family dearly. He was an avid football fan he especially liked the Gators. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his youth. He had a unique personality that allowed him to make friends with everyone he met as if they had always known one another.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Katherine and his daughter Dorothy.
He is survived by his children: Stella Seim, Harold (Lisa) Payne, Jr. and Bryan B. (Trish) Payne. Grandchildren: Jessica and Jason Bowen, C.J. (Sarah) Seim, Chelsea, Trey, Jude and Trent Payne and Shayla Wheeler. Ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His lifelong Best Friend Jim Mullis
A visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday October 17, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Friday October 18, 2019 at Memorial Lutheran Church. Burial follows in Pellicer Creek Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019