Harold Pabst
Harold Pabst, 88, passed away on November 13, 2019. Born in North Salem, NY on June 22, 1931.
A graduate of the US Naval Academy Class of 1955, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Boback one week after graduation. He served in the US Air Force for 6 years as a radar evaluation officer. In civilian life he pursued a career at the Grumman Corporation in New York, achieving the role of Program Director. In 1982, he, along with five other senior management personnel, were assigned to St. Augustine to establish the new Grumman facility on US 1 North (now Northrup Grumman). He traveled back and forth between New York and St. Augustine until he retired in 1991 when he and Dorothy settled in St. Augustine.
Known as Hal to his friends and family, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy, a son Donald Pabst of Jacksonville, daughters: Carol Vonglis (John) of New Rochelle, New York and Janice Baran (Paul) of St. Augustine, Florida, four grandchildren: Chris Pabst (Kaci), Nicole Baran, Paul "PJ" Baran and Amanda Pabst and two great-grandchildren: Bailey and Carter Pabst.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Harold's name to the St. Anastasia Catholic Church Building Fund.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 28, 2019