Harris B. George Jr.
Harris B. George, Jr.
Harris Brantley George, Jr., 75, of Palatka and native of St. Augustine, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Orange Park Medical Center following an extended illness. Following time serving in law enforcement, Harris served 33 years with the St. Johns River Water Management District as a water resource specialist.
In addition to his wife and 2 sons, Harris is also survived by 5 brothers, John, Dell, Joseph, Howard and Harold George.
Services celebrating Harris's life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Francis Baptist Church with burial to follow at Decoy Cemetery in Clay County. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8 P.M. at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, those attending the services and visitation are required to wear a mask and following distancing guidelines.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to River Road Baptist Church, 344 W. River Rd., Palatka, FL 32177 or to Francis Baptist Church Youth Fund, 155 CR 309C, Palatka, FL 32177.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
