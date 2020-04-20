|
|
Harry E. Griffith
Harry E. Griffith, 83, of Saint Augustine, Florida and formerly of Luray, Virginia, passed away April 18, 2020. Harry was born on July 23, 1936. He was the son of Shelby N. Griffith and Dorothy Tennent Griffith.
Harry grew up moving between Ashland, VA, the Eastern Shore, and Alabama. However, he really grew up 'on the water' and loved boating, fishing, crabbing, and simply spending as much time as possible around the water. Many of the stories he would tell about growing up centered on the Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding waters.
Harry married Jolene Moyer (Griffith) on October 17, 1959. The couple lived in Luray, VA for more than forty years. While in Luray, Harry was active in St. Mark Lutheran Church and the Luray Lions Club. He also represented Shenandoah Mutual Insurance during this time. He served in the US Army and the National Guard.
Harry and Jolene moved to Saint Augustine, FL in 2006 to be near their daughter Sidney, and her family. While in Saint Augustine, Harry was a member of Saint Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church and played in the church's handbell choir.
Throughout Harry's life, he continued to enjoy being on and around the water. He also enjoyed travelling. He and Jolene cruised regularly, and travelled throughout much of Europe, the United States, and Hawaii. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Ian. The two of them would regularly go to breakfast or lunch, as well as swim, or just hang out. Harry was exceptionally happy at seeing his grandson graduate from college in 2019.
Harry is survived by his wife Jolene, his daughter Sidney Griffith Keith and her husband Mark and grandson Ian all of St. Augustine, FL, his sister-in-law Palma Clark and her husband Frank of Radford, VA, his nephews, Timothy (Allison) and J (Haley), and grandnieces Whitney and Emily.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with internment in Luray VA. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials made to St. Mark By the Sea Lutheran Church, Palm Coast FL or St. Mark Lutheran Church, Luray VA.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020