Harvey W. Bradt

After a good life well lived for over 92 years, Harvey W. Bradt peacefully moved on to the next life on July 24, 2020. Harvey was a child to Delancey and Lorena, a spouse to Anne, a father and father in law to Barb and Michael, Bill and Sue, Bob and Shelly, grandfather to Anne and Amy and a companion to Ann Mule. In all these relationships he was loving, caring, committed and genuine. Harvey was always available to join in and help in every way he could. No request for assistance no matter how big or small went unanswered. By example he taught his children respect, perseverance, patience and love.

Born in East Aurora NY, Harvey was a Veteran of both the Navy and Air Force. He married Anne Warchol in 1953 and they lived in Cape Cod until 1956 when he joined IBM and they moved to Rome, and later to Liverpool New York. After a long career with IBM Harvey retired in 1985 and he and Anne moved to Asheville North Carolina, where Harvey kept himself occupied as real estate agent. After Annes passing in 1988, he moved to St. Augustine Florida and as he liked to say "began spending his children's inheritance." Never one to be idle for long, while in St. Augustine he eagerly filled his days with jobs which helped keep him involved in activities he enjoyed. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, spending time on the water, a sheriff's department volunteer, spending time patrolling the beaches, and a security guard at Grumman which kept him close to airplanes. He also discovered travel and greatly enjoyed the companionship of Ann Mule on their trips to Fiji, New Zealand, Hawaii, Australia, Greece and Ireland. In recent years Harvey resided in assisted living in DeLand Florida where he spent his final days.

Words fail to adequately portray Harvey, his life and how much he impacted his friends and family. Those that know him will appreciate this as they recall him and find themselves smiling knowingly, and appreciating the privilege of having shared in his life.

Well done Harvey, it is your time to rest.



