Helen "Gaggy" Byrd
Helen "Gaggy" Byrd, age 90, departed her earthly life at the Bailey Hospice Center, surrounded by her loving family on May 12, 2019.
Our beloved homemaker was preceded in death by her husband Norman Byrd, Sr., parents, Johnnie and Lucille Booth and brother, Carl Booth Sr.
She is survived by her brother Donald (Marion) Booth, three sons, Norman Jr. (Gwyned), Terry (Faye) and Barry (Mitzi) Byrd and daughter, Debbie Baughman. Her children blessed her with nine grandchildren, Stacy Byrd, Mindy (Obie) Lands, Chris (Sandra) English, Lynne (Sammy) McKinnon, Leslie (John) Burrell, Barry (Julieanne) Byrd Jr., Aaron (Jennifer) Byrd, Terri Lyn (Greg) DeGrande and Travis (Tanya) Thomas. Her legacy will continue to live on through the lives of her twenty great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and many other cherished family members.
Helen's life will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pellicer Creek Cemetery with graveside services being performed by Pastor Daniel Roberts. The family invites you to join them for a gathering at Faver Dykes State Park immediately following the service.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019