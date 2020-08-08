Helen Drew Klauder BohsHelen Drew Klauder Bohs, age 94, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at her residence, with her family at her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Norman Klauder, Sr. and Helen Drew Klauder, she grew up in Jenkintown, PA. Helen graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in English, before attending Biblical Seminary in New York City, where she earned her Master's Degree in Religious Education. While attending Bucknell, she met her future husband, Louis Clifton Bohs, Jr., whom she married in 1949, after completing her post-graduate education at seminary. They lived in Smithtown, Long Island, New York, where they raised their two children, Drew and Mary Lou. Helen taught in the public school system where she especially enjoyed her years as the school librarian of one of the Smithtown District elementary schools. She and her husband, "Cliff" were very active in their home church, St. James United Methodist, where they both sang in the choir and were the directors of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. Helen will be remembered as a dedicated member and leader of the church, using her many talents, which included being the piano-accompanist for the youth group. Following her beloved husband's sudden death in 1981, Helen relocated to New Smyrna Beach in 1987, where she immediately became involved at Coronado United Methodist Church. She quickly became an active member, and especially enjoyed singing in the church choir. Helen also spent 27 years volunteering as a "Pink Lady" (Auxiliary) at the local hospital, where she was an energetic and efficient waitress in the coffee shop. In her later years, she began faithfully attending First United Methodist Church in New Smyrna Beach, where she helped out with feeding the homeless once a month. In 2016, Helen moved to St. Augustine to live with her daughter, where she joined Anastasia Baptist Church. She was an avid reader, with weekly trips to the public library, and enjoyed doing the daily newspaper crossword puzzle. Above all, Helen was a wonderfully devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a loyal friend to so many with whom she kept up a continual correspondence. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Klauder, Jr., and her sisters-in-Law, Lois Klauder and Joanne Klauder. She is survived by a son, Drew Clifton Bohs, and his wife, Rose Marie, of Chesapeake, VA; a daughter, Mary Lou Eby, and her husband, Craig, of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Charles Oliver Bohs, and his wife, Shevon, of New York City, NY; Melissa Noelle (Bohs) Hoessly, and her husband, Mark, of Chesapeake, VA, and Rachel Hope (Bohs) Neighbors, and her husband, Len, of Norfolk, VA, and Sarah Elizabeth (Eby)Wood, and her husband, Gurna, ("Boogie") of St. Augustine; a brother, George Klauder, of Harleysville, PA; two nieces, three nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and thirteen great-grandchildren.A private "Celebration of Her Life" will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida are welcome.St. Johns Family Funeral Home in St. Augustine, FL is in charge of arrangements.