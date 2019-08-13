Home

Helen Grace Harnage went to meet her "Awesome God" on August 11, 2019 after a valiant battle with dementia. Helen is a lifelong resident of St. Augustine and was well known and respected member of our community owning several restaurants during her lifetime.
She is survived by her brothers James and Tommy Fussel, sister Juanita (Ed) Martin, children, Ander Harnage, Dorothy (Gerry) Thierrien, Bill (Rosemary) Harnage, Jerry Harnage, Earl Harnage and Debbie (Mark) Stewart and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1 PM Friday at Turning Point at Calvary Chapel, a visitation will be held the hour prior to the service. Burial will take place following the service at San Lorenzo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in her memory to : Turning Point at Calvary or St. Augustine Humane Society.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
