Helen Harwick Falconer
St. Augustine, Florida — Helen Harwick Falconer, long-time resident of St. Augustine, died peacefully at Coral Landing on December 12, 2019, just shy of her 100th birthday.
Born in Flemington, NJ to Joseph and Marie (Onuska) Harwick both of whom immigrated from Michalovce, Czechoslovakia in 1911.
Helen graduated from Flemington High School in 1937 and then took some night classes at Trenton State. Her first job was working for the Flemington newspaper where she met the love of her life and future husband, Kenneth Mackenzie Falconer (Pop). They married on January 18, 1941. They were married for 65 years and had two children.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, casual gardening, doing crossword puzzles, and RV traveling with Pop. She spent a rewarding 25 years volunteering as a Pink Lady at Flagler Hospital. She could be seen driving around town in her early 90s in her '06 PT Cruiser she had named Woody. She enjoyed living for 37 years on the Matanzas River bay front.
Helen was predeceased by her husband and her eldest sister, Elsie Hall. She is survived by her sister, Joan Ringer (Mount Dora, FL), her children, Allen Falconer (Las Vegas, NV) and Jill-Marie Leslie (St. Augustine), her grandchildren Erin (Perry) McDonald, Emily (Ryan) Merton, and Kenneth (Amanda) Leslie, and her great grandchildren Daniel, Joshua, Ariana, and Lillian McDonald.
Helen's family would like to thank Karen Cannon, Ashley, and all the employees and caregivers at Coral Landing and Chelsea's team from Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support. A special thank you to Father Mayer from Heartland Hospice for his spiritual guidance and prayers.
Flowers are gratefully declined and donations may be made in Helen's memory to Heartland Hospice. A celebration of Helen's life will be held around her 100th birthday.
The Neptune Society of Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020