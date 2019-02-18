|
Helen Josephine Oshel Tarrant was born on April 17, 1924, in Harrisburg, Ill. She attended Harrisburg High School where she earned many accolades including the prestigious DAR award. In 1942, Helen met the love of her life, Dee Tarrant, and they married in Pocahontas, Ark., on May 6, 1944. After the birth of their first two children, Helen and Dee moved to Owensboro, Kentucky. They became active in Third Baptist Church where Helen was a leader in the Women's Missionary Union. Two more children came along and after they were all in school she went back to work. Helen started making men's neckties as a hobby in 1969 and soon Tarrant Ties became a booming international business. Dee joined her in operating the business until they retired in 1988.
Helen and Dee started making family calendars in 1998. She was so proud of her family and the calendars show how we have changed and grown since then. They are one of our most prized possessions. Helen and Dee moved to St. Augustine in 1988 and they became active in Ancient City Baptist Church. Again, Helen took a leadership role in the WMU. They moved to Gainesville in 2013 where they reside at "The Village." Helen was a remarkable person who loved everyone and was loved by everyone. She set a stunning example of how to be a wonderful woman, wife, mother, business person and friend. She was optimistic, positive and practical. She had a strong faith that guided her in all that she did. And she was accepting and caring for others no matter what their beliefs or stations in life. Her spirit will live on in all of us who knew and loved her.
Helen passed away on Feb. 1, 2019, just a few months shy of her 95th birthday and her 75th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband, Dee, four children, Rick (Pat), Linda (Jane), Kathy (Jim), and John (Martha). She is also survived by six granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life and reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Ancient City Baptist Church in St. Augustine. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Capital Campaign at the Ancient City Baptist Church.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 18, 2019