Helga Luise Greenleaf
Helga Luise Greenleaf, 80, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 25, 2020 at Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born and raised in Hof-Saale, Germany. Helga met her husband James Greenleaf while working at the Snack bar at the AirForce base in her hometown. The couple married on September 12, 1963 in the courthouse and September 14, 1963 in the church in Germany. She moved to America Christmas eve 1963 and the couple moved to San, Antonio, Texas until Jim left the Air Force. They officially moved to St. Augustine to raise their family in 1965 and she became a naturalized US citizen in 1986. Helga was a wonderful mother and wife. She took great pride in raising her children and taking care of the family home. Helga had a true servant's heart, serving anyone who walked through her door. For a year she was a teacher's aide and 3 years worked at Anastasia Baptist Childcare. For many years she was a member of Anastasia Quilting Ministry and Canines for Christ and Seniors Choir. Besides raising her children, she also helped raise her grandchildren and a nephew, Michael. She can best be described is Proverbs 31 Woman, she was a devoted Christian and would tell anyone about her savior, Jesus Christ. Helga was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Francesica Anderson (Chad), Perry Greenleaf; grandchildren, Autumn Anderson Rose (Curtis), Chandler Anderson, Nicholas Anderson; great granddaughter, Addison; brother in laws, Vivan" Bob Greenleaf (Marilyn), Downing Greenleaf (Angela), Herbert Greenleaf (Shelia) and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, James Perry Greenleaf and first born son, John Paul James Greenleaf.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A private service for family will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday June 30, 2020. You can view the live stream service at, https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019
Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.