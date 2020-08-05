Helmut Makosch

Helmut MakoschHelmut Wolfgang Makosch, 70, of Elkton, FL, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 3, 2020. Born July 14, 1950 in Traunstein, Germany, he was a son of the late Hedwig and Horst Makosch.Mr. Makosch was raised in Wuppertal, Germany. He was a pioneer chemist in thermoplastic road marking materials, expanding on multiple companies in the industry. His passion for science and health lead him to transition into the field of regenerative medicine. He opened multiple clinics around the world to offer stem cell therapy for health and wellness, allowing him the opportunity to change thousands of lives. He was known as a patriotic American citizen, remembered for his love for God and his country.Mr. Makosch is survived by his wife Solangel Makosch, daughter Susan D. Wacha (Ryan), son Stevan H. Makosch (Misty), daughter Sarah L. Braddock (Brandon), son Cory W. Makosch, grandson Miguel Makosch, grandsons Riley and Jonah Wacha, grandchildren Julia and Carson Braddock, his two German shepherds Rocko and Pascha, and his cat Milo. He was also survived by his sister Sylvia Fackert (Burkhard) and sister Gabriele Kaemmer (Guenther).Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 8, at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, Florida.