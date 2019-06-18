|
|
Henry James 'Bud' Hughes
Henry James 'Bud' Hughes, 81, was called home to Jesus and his wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann Hughes, on May 23, 2019. Born on October 19th, 1937, in Deland, Florida, to James Norman Hughes and Alice Thomas Hughes; Bud grew up in St. Augustine, graduated from Ketterlinus High ('55), Young Harris College ('57), Florida State University ('59) and married Pat in 1961. Bud recently retired from his crossing guard post at RB Hunt Elementary, likely his most rewarding job. Bud's resume included banking and finance, entrepreneurship, law enforcement and real estate development. Best known for his unconditional love, forgiving heart, and generous soul, this soft-spoken gentleman was also a battler; surviving multiple cancers and major life challenges. He embodied "Fall down 9 times, get up 10!" Bud's greatest joy came from encouraging others through faith and friendship. An avid reader, fisherman, hunter and datil pepper gardener, Bud shared his favorite books, catch and pick with friends and neighbors; always sporting his FSU regalia and a proud grin. His respect for freedom, justice and democracy started as a page for the US House of Representatives, then as a member of the National Guard and later as a Master Mason of the Scottish Rite, supporting many children and human rights charities. And as a member of Crescent Beach Baptist Church, Bud founded a Christian ministry, delivering Daily Bread devotional booklets to hundreds. To join the devotional mailing list, email: [email protected] Bud is survived by his daughters, Justina Burt (Dave Burt) Nancy Lewis (Brandt Lewis); grandchildren, Justin, Madison, and Delanie Burt; sister, Sally Starnes; cousins, nieces and nephews. Bud would like you to remember him as a Light for peace and love. He was grateful for his journey and all of the wonderful people he met along the way.
If you would like to post a memory of Bud, visit: lifesongfunerals.com. To make a donation, consider or the Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch.
Please join us in celebrating Bud on Saturday, June 29th at noon at Crescent Beach Baptist Church at 885 FL-206.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019