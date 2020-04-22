|
|
Henry W. Smith, Jr.
Henry W. Smith, Jr., 86, of Gainesville, FL, died on April 4, 2020, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. Henry (Nick) and his wife of 53 years, Barbara Sorensen Smith, were longtime residents of Glenville, NY, and moved to St. Augustine, FL in 2006. Henry moved to Gainesville following Barbara's death in 2014.
Son of the late Henry W. Smith Sr. and Anna (Meyer) Smith, Henry was originally from Bayside, NY, and graduated from Bayside High School. After graduating from SUNY Maritime College, Henry served as an officer in the US Navy, where he was primarily assigned to the radar picket ship USS Skywatcher, and also served as an engineering officer in the merchant marine. Following his time at sea, Henry joined Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory (KAPL) as a nuclear engineer. During his time with KAPL, Henry received an MS degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and was involved in many projects with the "nuclear Navy."
Henry was a man of quiet love and strength. He was a calming influence, and you always knew he had your back. He will be missed.
Henry is survived by his three children, Bill (Sarah Thomas) of Darien, CT, Stacey Berceli (Scott) of Gainesville, FL, and Craig (Lisa Togni) of St. Helena, CA; seven much beloved grandchildren: Natalie, Matthew, Alec, Ryan, Catherine, Peter and Clare; his sister, Elizabeth Buffolano; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Karen Marshall, Elizabeth Bauer, Mitch Sorensen (Allan Arnaboldi) and Priscilla Nellissen; and ten nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Barbara, Henry was predeceased by his in-laws, Charles Sorensen, Clifford Francis and Catherine Sorensen Francis, and his brothers-in-law, Jack Buffolano, Robert Bauer and Robert Marshall.
Henry was a past-member of Trinity Episcopal Parish in St. Augustine, and of Calvary Episcopal Church in Burnt Hills, NY.
Henry's family is especially grateful for all of the caregivers who helped with Henry's care.
A memorial service honoring Henry's life will be held on a future date. Interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine is in charge of funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Henry's family suggests contributions to Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy, Inc. (acgtfoundation.org).
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020