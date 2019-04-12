|
Herbert Hashagen of Elkton was born November 9, 1929 in Richmond Hill, N.Y., passed away April 9, 2019 at Flagler Hospital.
He leaves his twin brother Fred (Arlene) of Orlando, Florida. Husband of Jackie, 65 years married, father of Barbara (Pete) and John (Terrill), grandfather of Tyler and Morgan and many nieces and nephews.
In his early married years he brought his children to church to set a fine example of stewardship and served as Deacon, Trustee and advisor of Junior High and Senior High Fellowships at Freeport Presbyterian Church, Freeport, N.Y. Herb and Jackie retired to Seaford, Delaware to enjoy golfing, beaches and friendships. When the grandchildren came along in St. Augustine, Herb moved us nearby to stay involved.
A Celebration of Herb's life will be at Shores United Methodist Church on Saturday April 13 at 11 am. The family will be available from 10:00 to 11:00 for coffee and water. Any Contributions can be made to Shores United Methodist Church.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 30, 2019