Herbert Lee Flax passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind the love of his life, Patricia, five children, and 21 grandchildren. After 25 years as a Baltimore city firefighter, he and Pat had 25 years together hiking, biking, canoeing, cruising, and taking several cross-country road trips. Community Hospice gave him great care in his last months. There will be a private gathering to celebrate his life at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 30, 2019