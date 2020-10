Herman Kearse, Jr

Herman Kearse, Jr affectionately known as "Bug" passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

He attended area schools and was a member of RJMHS Class of 1965. He was a member of Tabernacle MB Church, where he served on the Usher Board and Kitchen Committee.

He leaves to cherish his memories a very loving and devoted family His children Berbena Morris, Tavara Jones, Herman Kearse, III and Turkessa Kearse, 17 Grands, a host of Great Grands Siblings: Betty Reese , Carolyn Gadson and John Burch, Sr.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 @ New St. James MBC at 11:00 am.

Wake: Fri @ Tabernacle MBC from 5-7pm.

Burial: Evergreen Cemetery

Rev. Richard Madison, Officiating.

James Graham Mortuary, Inc.

Arnett C. Chase, LFD



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store