Hildegard Maria Ulbrich CRIBB
Hildegard "Hildy" Cribb, born October 15, 1925, of Saint Augustine, Florida, and long-time resident of Satellite Beach, Florida, passed away at age 94 on March 17, 2020, at the Pavilion at Bayview Assisted Living facility in St. Augustine. Hildy was born in Obrawalde, Germany and survived the ravages of World War II with her sisters, Ulla and Käthe. As a lifelong homemaker, she fiercely loved her family and gave them a life of love, support, godliness, and was the anchor through the 21 years of military family life, demanding accountability, independence, and learning to assure success in her children. She was also the entrepreneur of the family, realizing her own aspirations to acquire and run her own businesses including Charlie's Pizza, Cribb's Corral, and real estate. Hildy is well recognized as a friend of many in Satellite Beach for her selfless dedication to the 55+ Club as she and Paul served as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. She also taught board and card games sharing her feisty card shark strategies using her colorful personality that no one could ever forget. Preceding her in death are her daughter, Dottie, age 3 in 1949, and her loving husband of 72 years, Paul, on November 13, 2019. She is survived by her children, Ray Cribb (Kathie) of Columbus, Ohio, Cookie Zimmer (Bill) of St. Augustine, and Roy Cribb (Mary) of Gainesville, Florida, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the loving staff at The Pavilion at Bayview, Community Hospice, and her many friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pavilion Assisted Living Social Club at Bay View, 161-B Marine Street, St. Augustine, Fl 32084, and/or to the Schechter Senior Center, 1089 S. Patrick Dr., Satellite Beach, FL 32937.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020