|
|
Hiram William "Billy" Tedder Sr., age 84, of St. Augustine, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring, with his family by his side. A native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine, Billy worked for the Department of Transportation for 33 years, retiring in 1989. Billy loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and flying his RC model airplanes. He loved to work with his hands and was known to tinker with just about anything. Billy enjoyed riding motorcycles for much of his life and continued to ride into his 80's. He attended Wards Creek Baptist Church for many years and will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, brother, grandfather and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Tedder, a daughter, Edna Louise Tedder, sister, Juanita Barnes and two grandsons, Will and Enis Lariscey. He is survived by a daughter, Jeannie Tedder of Lawtey, FL; sons, Hiram W. "Billy" Tedder Jr., and Rodney Tedder, both of St. Augustine, and Wayne Tedder of Lawtey and Cody Tedder of Pensacola; his former wife and good friend, Libby Wilson of Lawtey; his brother, Warnock Tedder, and his wife, Beverly, of St. Augustine; grandsons, Shane Tedder, Chad D. Tedder (Iva), Blake M. Tedder (Brittany), Cody Tedder, Phil Lariscey, Rusty Lariscey; great grandchildren, Alyissa Rene Smith and Everly Olynn Tedder; and a brother-in-law, Fritz Barnes.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Craig Memorial Park, with Dr. Clarence Blalock officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 18, 2019