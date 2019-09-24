|
|
Hugh Malcolm Zipperer
Hugh Malcolm Zipperer, age 70 of St. Augustine, FL went to be with his Lord September 18, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring, surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from the Lowndes County High School in Valdosta, GA. He had worked as a draftsman and project manager for several construction companies in Jacksonville. A celebration of life service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, St. Augustine, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly. Sons: Casey (Tami) Zipperer and Travis Zipperer. Brother: Alan Zipperer and step mother Nita Zipperer.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019