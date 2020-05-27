Inga Lee Erickson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Inga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inga Lee Erickson
Inga Lee Erickson passed away on May 23, 2020. A resident of St. Augustine for for 27 years, she was the first child of Frank and Hilda Erickson. As a young girl, her family relocated from New York City to Connecticut where she graduated from Low Heywood Thomas School in Stamford. She then attended Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio. After college, she began her career with Olin Hunt Corporation in Stamford, later relocating to West Patterson, New Jersey to become a Material Systems Analyst in Olin's Fuji Hunt division. In 1993, she relocated to St. Augustine and rose to the level of Director of Operations and Vice President of Account Management for Lifeware TEK. More recently, she was the Federation Administrator for the American Culinary Federation. During her free time, she volunteered for the St. Augustine Jazz Society severing as its Treasurer. Inga was a free spirit who lived life to its fullest. She is survived by her younger brother, Eric Erickson and her half-sister Francie Zimmerman.
A visitation will family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday May 29, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed. If you are feeling ill or high risk please stay home.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Loving Sympathy Basket- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved