Inga Lee EricksonInga Lee Erickson passed away on May 23, 2020. A resident of St. Augustine for for 27 years, she was the first child of Frank and Hilda Erickson. As a young girl, her family relocated from New York City to Connecticut where she graduated from Low Heywood Thomas School in Stamford. She then attended Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio. After college, she began her career with Olin Hunt Corporation in Stamford, later relocating to West Patterson, New Jersey to become a Material Systems Analyst in Olin's Fuji Hunt division. In 1993, she relocated to St. Augustine and rose to the level of Director of Operations and Vice President of Account Management for Lifeware TEK. More recently, she was the Federation Administrator for the American Culinary Federation. During her free time, she volunteered for the St. Augustine Jazz Society severing as its Treasurer. Inga was a free spirit who lived life to its fullest. She is survived by her younger brother, Eric Erickson and her half-sister Francie Zimmerman.A visitation will family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday May 29, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed. If you are feeling ill or high risk please stay home.St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements