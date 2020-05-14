Inna Heilman

Inna Heilman, age 100, of Westminster St Augustine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Bremen, Germany to the late Alexander and Asta Matthaei on January 26, 1920.

Inna was married for 67 years to her late husband, Egbert R. Heilman, in 1943. They immigrated to the USA in 1950 and both became proud citizens in 1955. She spoke no English when she arrived but learned the language quickly. Two years later she started working as the office manager of a construction company in the Levittown, NY and was soon correcting the grammar and spelling of her boss. She eventually changed professions by becoming a photographer for interior decorators.

Inna moved to Jacksonville in 1969 and soon after to South Ponte Vedra Beach where she spent 36 wonderful years extensively entertaining visiting friends and family.

She was the last founding member and an active member of what has become the South Ponte Vedra Civic Association. She enjoyed going to concerts and was an active supporter of the Jacksonville Symphony.

Inna enjoyed traveling all over the world, including a trip to Antarctica. She moved to Glenmoor (now Westminster St Augustine) in 2005 and became the official photographer of all the events and celebrations for the retirement community. She was also a talented seamstress making many of her own clothes, bed and upholstery covers and all the window dressings in her house.

Inna is survived by her son Bert Alexander Heilman of St Augustine, her sister Sonja Wilhelmi of Germany, her cousin Jon (Kathy) Gundersen of Louisville, her niece Angelika (Johannes) Schabram of Germany.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to take place at Westminster St Augustine. Because of Inna's love of the SPV beach, her ashes will eventually find their way to her favorite destination.

Inna would have appreciated that donations be made in her name to the South Ponte Vedra Civic Association or to the Jacksonville Symphony.



