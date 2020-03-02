|
|
Irene Dauphinais
On Sunday February 23, 2020 Irene Dauphinaus loving daughter, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many passed away at the age of 57 after a short battle with cancer. Irene was best known for her strong love for her God Jehovah and delighted in making his name known. Irene also loved music and dancing and enjoyed being a dance instructor for many years. She also enjoyed sewing and cross stitching which was a gift she gave to many. She had many loyal friends whom she cherished dearly. The first thing one noticed about her was her beautiful eyes. She was a loving mother to three daughters. Irene was proceeded in death by a grandson Oliver Watkins. She is survived by daughters Ashley (Kenny) Dennis. Jennifer (Luke) Watkins. Katelyn (Jacob) Fuller. Grandsons Elliot Watkins. Logan and Dean Fuller. Mother and Father Joan and Alfred Dauphinais. Brother Patrick (Peggy) Dauphinais as well as a niece and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 2924 S.R 16 St. Augustine Florida 32092 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the World Wide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses http//apps.jw.org/ui/E/donate or to community hospice www.communityhospice.com/
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020