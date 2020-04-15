Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Irene Gertrude Ingenito, age 82 of St. Augustine, FL passed away at the Ponce Therapy and Care Center April 12, 2020. She was born in Kearny, NJ. She was a faithful member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Funeral services by Fr. Tim Lindenfesler will be private as well as the burial in San Lorenzo Cemetery. Irene was preceded in death by sons Mark and Bobby and daughter Debbie. She is survived by daughter, Cathy Frelak and son Michael Ingenito Sisters Charlotte and Susan 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
