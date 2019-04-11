Home

Jack Carl Frees

Jack Carl Frees Obituary
Jack Carl Frees passed away April 8, 2019 at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine ,FL.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Frees, mother Jessie Frees and father Carl Frees. He is survived by his brother, Steve (Glenda) Frees, nephew, Andrew (Katrina) Frees, great niece and nephew, Noa and Miles, niece, Allison (Chris) Williams, great niece, Ruby.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 30, 2019
