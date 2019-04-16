|
|
A celebration of the life of Jack Jay Kramer was held on March 30, 2019 at the St Augustine First Church of the Nazarene where he was a member for over 40 years. He is survived by Eleanor "Joey" Urey best friend and life partner with whom he traveled the US and Europe. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Ralph and Helen Kramer (deceased). While in Ohio the Kramer family were members of the Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Jack lived in Ohio until the mid-1970's when he moved his family to St. Augustine, FL. Wife Janine (deceased), daughter Janet Patterson and son, Rev. Jeffrey Kramer both of St. Augustine. Jack's extended family includes sister, Joyce and husband Brian Goldbeck of Okeechobee, FL and brother, Joseph Kramer of Astoria, OR. Four granddaughters, Evelyn, Amanda, Cassie and Brittany and their children all of St. Augustine. Jerri and Bob Pierpont, Rick Smith and Tom Smith (Janine's siblings). Ross and Jane Kramer, Uncle and Aunt, of Deland, FL., Cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends are spread around the entire US.
St. Augustine First Church of the Nazarene was the church home to Jack and his entire family where he served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, currently church board member and many other positions. Jack inspired many people with Christian values, morals and a true Love of his God. He will be truly missed.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30, 2019