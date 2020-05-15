Jack Michael ShirkeyJack Michael Shirkey, 71, St. Augustine, passed away May 8, 2020 at Symphony at St. Augustine. He was born October 6, 1948 in Connersville, IN, son of the late James and Jane Shirkey. He had been a part time resident of St. Augustine since 1991 and full time the last 2 1/2 years. He was of the Catholic faith.Jack entered the Naval Air program in 1970, following graduation from Indiana University. There he was nominated for the astronaut program and flew the E2C Hawkeye off the carrier USS America. He retired as a commander after 39 years of active duty and the Naval Reserve. He also retired from Delta Airlines as a Captain on the Boeing 767 after 25 years of commercial flying.Jack was quite the outdoorsman, hiking the Appalachian Trail, the Grand Canyon and in all the federal parks. He was a distance runner, completing several marathons, played tennis and golf, biked the Hilly Hundred in Indiana and loved scuba diving with his family. The great outdoors will truly miss him. He and Lil traveled extensively, both domestic and internationally. It was a great life. He had so many friends and family members that will miss him terribly, especially Lil. Jack always liked to say "it's been a good life all in all." A celebration of his life will be held at a later dateJack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Llynn "Lil" Shirkey, St. Augustine; brothers William "Bill" Shirkey, Jacksonville, Joe Shirkey, Indianapolis, IN, sister Beth Goble, Florence, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements