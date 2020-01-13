Home

Jack Oliver


1925 - 2020
Jack Oliver Obituary
Jack Oliver
Jack Anthony Oliver, 94, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020. His parents, Mary and Frank Oliver of Portugal, moved to Fernandina, Florida, where he was born July 15, 1925, and came with his family to St. Augustine in 1932. After serving in the U.S. Army in World War II, he joined his father and brothers as shrimpers.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Gloria Hersey Oliver, and all of his siblings and their spouses: Frank Oliver (Helen), Josie Price (Ellery), Mary Williams (Louis), Za Oliver (Betty), and Elba Braddock (Bert). He is survived by nieces and nephews: Jeannette Flowers, Jimmy Price (Leslie), Jeff Price (Leah); Debbie Braddock Moore, Bert Braddock (Bobbi), Paul Braddock, Jo Ann Roberts (Bob), Susie Ledford (David), Joey Oliver (Chris), Bonnie Stansel (Jimmy), Mike Oliver (Gail), Margie Alexander (Tommy), Patty Oliver Beshara, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Jack is also survived by treasured friends, Birtie Falk, Sonny Burchfield, Brad Burchfield and Darren and Julie Voorhees.
The last of his generation of our Oliver family, Jack lived simply, required little, and was cherished as quite a unique and straight-forward character. He told us countless stories of family, friends, war, dancing, and the early St. Augustine shrimping community.
A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date when his remains will rest next to Gloria at Evergreen Cemetery. Rest in Peace, Jack – we will miss you.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
