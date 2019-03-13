|
Jack Pierle II, passed at age 63 on March 11, 2019. He was surrounded by family, friends and his dog Spencer at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring. Jack and his twin sister Jill, were the youngest of four children of the late Jack and Gladys Pierle. Jack was born in Lansing, Michigan, and moved to St. Augustine, Florida in 1961. He moved to Deerfield Beach, Florida in 1966. He graduated from Deerfield Beach High School in 1974. Jack moved back to St. Augustine in 1997. Jack worked in construction as a residential superintendent. For the past nine years Jack has been working for St. Johns County. He was a residential building inspector for St. Johns County for the last year.Jack has been very active as a soccer coach with the Ancient City Youth Soccer League. Coach Jack, (as he is known), started coaching in 2004. In 2015 and 2016 Jack's soccer teams went undefeated. In 2017 Jack and his team of young men won the 3V3 National Championship at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Jack loved coaching his soccer teams. His greatest enjoyment was mentoring his young boys in becoming young men.
Jack is survived by his daughter Hannah Pierle, a Senior at the University of South Florida, in Tampa, Florida. His twin sister Jill Gaumer; brother Ronald Pierle; sister Linda Reiser; Nieces; Shelle Clark; Cindi Thompson; Jennifer Senger. Nephews: Bryan Pierle; Jim Pierle;, Jeremy Reiser and great nephews Seth Reiser; Ethan Clark, Colin Clark.
A memorial will be held Friday at 5:00 pm on March 15, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home, 385 State Road 207, St. Augustine, Florida. A visitation will precede the service from 4:00 – 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Jack Pierle, donations can be made to: Community Hospice Baily Family Center.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 31, 2019