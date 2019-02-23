Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Shuler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Shuler Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Shuler Sr. Obituary
Jack Shuler, Sr. passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Community Hospice, Bailey Center, St. Augustine. He had just celebrated his 99 th birthday on February ninth. Jack was born in Pontiac, Michigan; but considered himself a St. Augustinian, having lived here nearly 70 years. His career was in the automotive service business and worked locally at R.W. Day Motors and Banta Brothers Pontiac. Jack was a U. S. Coast Guard combat veteran of WW II and was with the occupation forces landed in Nagasaki, Japan six weeks after the bomb blast. His wife of 52 years, Doris Nell Grier, predeceased him in 1995.They were Cub Scout leaders, active in the Ancient City Baptist Church and loved to square dance and travel. Jack was also a member of BPOE Lodge 829 and American Legion Post 37.
He is survived by a son, Jack Shuler, Jr. of Chapel Hill, NC; and two granddaughters; Darby Taylor of St. Augustine and Maya Shuler of Chapel Hill. Flowers are welcome, but so are donations in his name to Community Hospice-Bailey Center, St. Johns County Council on Aging, or St. Johns County Sheriffs Department CARE Program.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday Feb. 25, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation, beginning at 1:00 p.m., will precede the service. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 23 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now