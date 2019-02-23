|
Jack Shuler, Sr. passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Community Hospice, Bailey Center, St. Augustine. He had just celebrated his 99 th birthday on February ninth. Jack was born in Pontiac, Michigan; but considered himself a St. Augustinian, having lived here nearly 70 years. His career was in the automotive service business and worked locally at R.W. Day Motors and Banta Brothers Pontiac. Jack was a U. S. Coast Guard combat veteran of WW II and was with the occupation forces landed in Nagasaki, Japan six weeks after the bomb blast. His wife of 52 years, Doris Nell Grier, predeceased him in 1995.They were Cub Scout leaders, active in the Ancient City Baptist Church and loved to square dance and travel. Jack was also a member of BPOE Lodge 829 and American Legion Post 37.
He is survived by a son, Jack Shuler, Jr. of Chapel Hill, NC; and two granddaughters; Darby Taylor of St. Augustine and Maya Shuler of Chapel Hill. Flowers are welcome, but so are donations in his name to Community Hospice-Bailey Center, St. Johns County Council on Aging, or St. Johns County Sheriffs Department CARE Program.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday Feb. 25, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation, beginning at 1:00 p.m., will precede the service. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 23 to Mar. 23, 2019