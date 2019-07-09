|
Jacqueline Poirer
Jacqueline De l'Etoile Poirier born in Montreal, Quebec July 2, 1922, passed away July 8, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL with her family by her side in the care of her daughter & son-in-law at their home. She lived a full life but with difficult times in the Great Depression. Her mother passed when she was 16yrs old leaving 6 younger siblings in her care as her father was away working on the CNR railway. She married her husband Adrien Poirier in 1940 who helped her raise her brothers & sisters. They were able to realize their dream of moving to Hollywood Florida in 1956 with a son Daniel age 6 & their daughter Lynn was born 1959. They started a commercial sign business that thrived until such time Adrien retired in 1976. Jacquie was the greatest mom a child could ask for, family meant everything to her. When their children were grown she worked for various florists & Jordan Marsh stores until she & Adrien moved to St. Augustine in 1993 where their daughter lived & they made a wonderful life. After Adrien passed in 1999 Jacquie went to work for her daughter & Son-in-law Tom in their Real Estate business (Scheirer Realty) as an office manager. She frequented Maggie Valley NC with them where they enjoyed mountain life at their vacation home. She lived an active life & at age 96 she was still driving & living in her own home. She was an avid orchidist, gardener, seamstress, knitter & chef. She loved to dance, play card games, read a book a week, play the occasional slot machine, travel & go fishing, everything she touched she made perfect. She was of the Catholic faith & loved her St. Anastasia church. She leaves behind a daughter Lynn Scheirer (Tom), son Daniel (Brenda), a grandson Joseph (Shirley), a sister Marielle, a brother Normand, many nieces and nephews & 9 very special grand dogs she loved. She is pre-deceased by her husband Adrien of 59 years, mother Marie Rose Perron, father Leopold De l'Etoile, brothers; Guy, Gilles, Maurice & a sister Candid. Special thanks to Dr Signor, Community Hospice, staff at Flagler hospital & her neighbors at Commodores Club for being so kind & attentive to her.
Friends may call on the family at Craig Funeral home from 5-7PM Sunday July 14, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held 9:00 AM Monday July 15, 2019 at Saint Anastasia Catholic Church on the island. Those wishing to make a donation in her honor please do so to https://www.safe-pet-rescue-fl.com/donatenow.html
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 9 to July 14, 2019