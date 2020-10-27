James "Chico" Allen Dennis
This song goes out to you, Chico: James "Chico" Allen Dennis, 60, went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020. He was born in Tularosa, New Mexico, and moved to his "hometown", St. Augustine, at the age of five. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie, son, Colby Dennis, daughter, Chelsea Arms (Jared), daughter, Rachel Milligan (Lonnie), beloved grandchildren, Aubrey and Addison Arms, Tucker, Easton, and Clayton Milligan, loving parents, Charles and Delia Mangus, brothers, Johnny Dennis and Charles Mangus, and sisters, Leigh Bradshaw and Mary Courter.
The heart that gives, gathers, and that is how "Chico" spent his life. In his love for all and strengths of unity, compassion, and generosity, he spent a lifetime quietly meeting the needs of others, giving more than he had, and enjoying the spoils of his benevolence—the joy of his adoring friends and family. From Homecoming King, decades ago, to being recently nominated for induction into the St. Augustine Music Hall of Fame for his legendary deejay skills, or being affectionately called "the ambassador of St. Augustine", just days ago, there is no shortage of accolades highlighting the charisma and virtue of James "Chico" Dennis. However, among the plethora of superlatives, the most significant titles of admiration to him were husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.
Although his body is no longer with us, his spirit lives on through the legacy of love and community that he spent his lifetime cultivating.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 3pm, at Saint Anastasia Catholic Church. 5205 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL, 32080. A celebration of life will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, James requested donations be made to an organization that was close to his heart, The Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida. Donations can be made online at bgcnf.org/give
